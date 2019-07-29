Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 15, 2019
"Everyone Can Be Terrible!" - This week's episode of "Holey Moley" sees a new batch of diverse contestants taking on the most epic mini-golf course ever created. An experienced player, self-proclaimed "putting ninja" faces off against a casual, recreational mini-golf player on "Log Roll," where play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore realizes his striking resemblance to the hole's own Putt Bunyan. Across the course, a math teacher goes head-to-head with a product spokesmodel on "Dutch Courage," where the infamous windmills claim their latest victim. Over at "Arc De Trigolf," an honest contestant dubbed the "Holey Moley Messiah" self-reports an accidental tap that costs him an all-important extra stroke, and a summer beach party pops up on "The Distractor." Elsewhere, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and course mascot Sir Goph get fast and furious in a golf cart race; and Stephen Curry, "Holey Moley"'s Most Valuable Pro, admits even he is scared of the daunting final hole, "Mt. Holey Moley." This episode of "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Every Thursday, "Holey Moley," ABC's fan-favorite mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley." At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
Contestants featured in this episode include the following:
Stephon Alford - Chicago, IL
Ruthie Austin - Cocoa Beach, FL
Micah Burke - Los Angeles, CA
Michael Dinardo - Palo Alto, CA
Kayla Grey - Modesto, CA
Adam Johnson - Knoxville, TN
Will Lowery - Charlotte, NC
Stephanie Miller - Chicago, IL
Mollie Peterson - Amarillo, TX
Chris Pomaski - Manasquan, NJ
Keegan Sullivan - Reno, NV
Commonesha Whitworth - Rialto, CA
"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
