Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
"Love of My Life" - Richard preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine. Maggie and Teddy run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine FOX and Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes.
"Love of My Life" was written by Kiley Donovan and Andy Reaser, and directed by Alison Liddi-Brown.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
