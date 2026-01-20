Paramount to Showcase MEAN GIRLS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More in 2026-27 Broadway Series

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, the largest subscription theater in the U.S., has announced its four-show line-up for its 15th Broadway Series.

Paramount's 2026-27 season opens with the Chicago-area premiere of the sassy musical Mean Girls, directed by Devon Hayakawa in their Paramount solo directorial debut (August 26–October 11, 2026). What follows is a fresh, new, all-ages holiday production in Chicago, the world premiere of a new, reimagined version of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Paramount's Jeff Award-winning director Trent Stork (November 11, 2026–January 3, 2027).

Paramount's four-show series rolls merrily along in 2027 with Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning masterpiece, directed by Trent Stork (February 10–March 28, 2027). Paramount's 15th season finale, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, set it in the 1980s, directed by Matthew Silar in his Paramount directing debut, promises to make audiences “Go, Go, Go, Go” to downtown Aurora's #1 destination for live entertainment to enjoy one of the most popular musicals of all time.

As always, Paramount's 40,000+ subscribers are given the first chance to secure their seats for next season. And just as it has since it launched its first Broadway Series in 2011, Paramount still offers the same “Buy Two Shows, Get Two Shows Free” offer, with four-show packages starting as low as $73.

“From Tina Fey to Charles Dickens and Stephen Sondheim to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, this season lights up with stories, songs, and dances shining with something for everyone,” said Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti. “Come solo or with family and friends, you'll leave our beautiful Paramount Theatre with moments to share and always remember!”

“This milestone season is a testament to our audience, our artists, and our belief that great theater belongs to everyone,” said Tim Rater, President and CEO of Paramount Theatre. “We're incredibly proud to continue offering Broadway caliber productions at prices that keep live theater accessible and thriving in Aurora.”

Broadway Series renewals begin Monday, January 26. During the renewal period, new subscribers can also pre-order subscriptions and queue up for the best seats, after renewing subscribers receive theirs. The renewal period ends Sunday, March 29. Single tickets for Paramount's 15th Broadway Series go on sale Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m. All Broadway Series productions are presented at the historic Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

Current Broadway subscribers who renew by March 29 can earn a Buy One Ticket, Get One Free, or a Buy One Ticket, Get One Half-Off, offer to see Paramount's long-running staging of Million Dollar Quartet, returning March 4-May 31, 2026 at Paramount's Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G. See website or inquire with the box office for details.