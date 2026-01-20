Beck Center Seeks Submissions for Upcoming Visual Artist Exhibition

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the opening of the application process for local visual artists to display their work on the Lakewood campus. Free and open to the public these visual arts exhibitions are to benefit all in the community, and all artists are welcome to apply for the opportunity to have their works displayed throughout the year.

New this year, Beck Center for the Arts Gallery Committee announces an annual call for artists, by accepting applications through March 1, 2026 through this Application for Beck Center Exhibitions 2026-2027. Beck Center accepts proposals from individual artists, curators, students, and artist groups. Emerging and established artists are all encouraged to apply.

The Gallery Committee is made up of a cross-section of local community members, and Beck Center staff, and faculty. The gallery schedule allows for artist exhibitions throughout the year, as well as themed exhibitions. Our annual Cultural Heritage Exhibition, held every fall, showcases artists inspired by their culture and identity. Beck Center also hosts a holiday Art Treasures sale and exhibition every November and December.

Local and regional artists, ages 18 and up are invited to apply for an exhibition in one of Beck Center's many gallery spaces, in either building on the Lakewood campus, including the Hoffman-Stach Main Gallery, Berkey Courtyard Gallery, Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Lobby, Music Studios in the MCAT, the Cindy Einhouse Skylight Room, and the Administrative Offices Corridor. These community galleries proudly feature rotating visual arts exhibitions all year long, open and always free to the public.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Visual Arts, shares “Our Beck Center gallery spaces see a constant stream of art-loving patrons all season long, due in part to packed theater performances and full education schedules. We proudly support our exhibiting artists with an artists reception, faithful promotion, exhibition installation, and extended open hours. I encourage all interested artists to apply.”

The exhibitions will be free and open to the public during regular business hours, including performances and classes on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free on-site parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.