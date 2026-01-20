VIVA LA MAMMA! Comes to the Greek National Opera

🎭 NEW! Greece Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Greece & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Epic costumes, epic misunderstandings, epic laughter! The new hilarious opera production by the GNO Alternative Stage, Viva la mamma!, is coming to offer a fresh and subversive take on Gaetano Donizetti’s comic work Le convenienze ed inconvenienze teatrali (Conventions and Inconveniences of the Stage), originally written in 1827.

The opera brilliantly satirizes the endless confrontations and vanity prevailing behind the scenes of a music theatre company. The story focuses on the preparations for a performance, which test everyone’s nerves and relationships. Agata, a female singer’s demanding mother, constantly interferes, causing chaos. The singers and musicians struggle to handle her eccentric demands and personal disputes in a comedy filled with misunderstandings, laughter, and sarcasm.

Directed by the experienced Sofia Paschou, this performance tells the story of a music theatre company struggling to stage a production that ends in blatant failure. Odd sets, stunning costumes, and human vanity take center stage, with the performance serving as a mirror of contemporary reality. It is a joyful journey of balance with operatic considerations, featuring a cast that includes both opera singers and actors, and offering a multidimensional experience that brings out the work’s comic power and timelessness.

Performances run 21 February - 7 March.