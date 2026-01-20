THE HOT WING KING Comes to Dayton in June

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hot Wing King is coming to Dayton this summer. Written by Katori Hall and directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin, performances run June 3 - 14, 2026 at the Human Race Theatre Company.

It’s time for the annual “Hot Wang Festival” in Memphis Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that’ll make him king.

Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, The New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew, however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly a first-place trophy isn’t the only thing Cordell risks losing.

Tickets: $10 - $53

Runtime: 90 minutes - no intermission

Rating: PG