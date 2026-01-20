FOR COLORED GIRLS... Comes to World Stage Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World Stage Theatre Company will continue their Timeless and Relevant stories season with For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf by Ntozake Shange. The play stars Brianna Nnenda as Lady in Red, Stephanie Alecia Rose as Lady in Green, Kimberly Martin as Lady in Yellow, Elle Evans as Lady in Blue, Pamela English and Dionne Lambert as Lady in Brown, Jerica Dionne Wortham as Lady in Orange, and Jazzy B as the Lady in Purple. Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen.

Experience the raw, rhythmic, and transformative power of Ntozake Shange’s foundational masterpiece. Part poetry, part dance, and pure soul, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf is more than a play—it is a choreopoem that redefined American theater.

Through a vibrant tapestry of interconnected stories, seven women—defined only by the colors of the rainbow—traverse the landscape of Black womanhood. From the bruising realities of heartbreak and betrayal to the defiant heights of sisterhood and self-discovery, they speak the “unspoken” with lyrical ferocity.

Ntozake Shange was an American playwright and poet. She’s best known for her Obie Award-winning and Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award nominated choreopoem, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf. The play again received several Tony nominations in its 2022 Broadway Revival. World Stage Theatre Company celebrates 50 years of this revolutionary play with their upcoming performance of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf will run February 27-March 8, 2026 at World Stage Studio - 1130 s Harvard Ave . Performances are at 8PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $5-25.