'NIGHT, MOTHER Comes to the Cameri Theatre

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lily, a divorcee who has moved back in with her widowed mother Thelma, tells her mother one evening that she intends to put an end to her life. The daughter’s confession leads the two of them to embark upon a revealing nocturnal journey into the depths of their tangled relationship, as the desperate mother does everything in her power to stop her daughter from going through with her threat to commit suicide.

A heartbreaking feminine duet, immersed in a longing for love, and focused upon one of the most complex human relationships of all: that between a mother and her daughter.

A new and intimate adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that has captivated audiences worldwide.

'night, Mother is performed in Cameri 3 which is a unique, small and intimate auditorium that enables the viewer to watch the characters from up close.

* During the play, a gunshot sound is heard

* During the play, a prop resembling a cigarette is used on stage.

*The play is recommended for audiences age 14 and older.

Originally Producd On Broadway by Dann Byck, Wendell Cherry,

The Shutbert and Frederick M. Zollo

Original production direct by Tom Moore

Originally produced by the American Repertory Theater, Cambridge, Mass*