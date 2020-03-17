Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"Sing It Again" - Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can't stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Jason George as Ben Warren, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, James Saito as Herschel Roberts, Kheng Hua Tan as Vera Roberts and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Dana Hamilton.
"Sing It Again" was written by Jess Righthand and directed by Michael Watkins.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
