Guest starring is Phylicia Rashad as Nell Timms.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 15, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 15, 2021 Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and THE DOCTORS struggle to treat a patient who doesn't believe in COVID.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.

They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

