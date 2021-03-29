Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 15, 2021

Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and THE DOCTORS struggle to treat a patient who doesn't believe in COVID.

Guest starring is Phylicia Rashad as Nell Timms.

