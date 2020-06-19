Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Tony Hale & Bobby Moynihan" - Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Hale joins Team Venus, and comedian and actor Bobby Moynihan joins Team Gronk as they compete against each other as they dangle from the ceiling to perform danger sit-ups, attempt a double-dutch jump rope challenge and race through a jungle assault obstacle course, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, June 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Tony Hale
Bobby Moynihan
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
