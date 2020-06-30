Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

"Celebrity Guests: Kevin Nealon & Terrell Owens" - Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon joins Team Gronk and former professional football player Terrell Owens joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in a unique round of target practice, a speed race and a slam-dunk challenge, on the season finale of GAME ON!, Wednesday, July 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.HOST:Keegan-Michael KeyTEAM CAPTAINS:Rob GronkowskiVenus WilliamsCOMEDIANS:Ian KarmelBobby LeeGUESTS:Kevin NealonTerrell Owens

GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

