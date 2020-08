Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOX SPORTS on FOX - Sunday, September 6, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m.

Yordenis Ugas VS. Abel RamosFOX Sports PBC coverage continues as top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas takes on Abel Ramos for the WBA Welterweight Title. FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT airs Sunday, Sept. 6 at (8:00 PM-CC ET Live/5:00 PM-CC PT Live) on FOX. (FSP-2114) (n/a)

View More TV Stories Related Articles