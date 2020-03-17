Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
"Do Us Part" - Aaron struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who's fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya's campaign as well as their marriage, on ABC's "For Life," TUESDAY, MARCH 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Special guest star in "Do Us Part" is Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Cassius Dawkins. Guest starring is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill Miller, Marcus Lavoi as Nathan Goodleaf, Joseph Siravo as Jerry McCormick, Aurora Rowland-Martinez as Tricia Sakokete, Anna George as Dr. Davidson, Felonious Munk as Hassan Nawaz, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell and Hassan Johnson as Bobby Latimer.
"Do Us Part" is written by Hank Steinberg and Garen Thomas, and directed by Russell Fine.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
