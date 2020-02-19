Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
March 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #1009 - "Monarch Butterflies"
C's C's C's across the board! Matilda focuses on her relationship. Nicholas faces a reality check at Matilda and Genevieve's parent/teacher conference. He figures out how to get them to wake up and try.
A neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism.
He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to hold it all together.
Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.
