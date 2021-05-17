Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 4, 2021
Emergency call takers come from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Witness the harrowing 911 calls from teenage girls in Austin, Texas, who narrowly escape a possible kidnapper; a mother and her children in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who get STUCK on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot; a woman in Wasilla, Alaska, who goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee; and a group of deaf and hard-of-hearing hikers in Austin, Texas, who text the 911 call center to help their injured friend. (TV-14, LV)
Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Hosted and executive produced by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers.
The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.
