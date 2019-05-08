Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, May 10, 2019
All-New The Call Airs May 10th at 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT
When a dancer is murdered in her Virginia home, investigators are hopeful they can crack the case. But after interviewing a series of suspects, detectives realize the case is much more complicated than previously thought. Could an unexpected tip lead them to an unlikely person? Andrea Canning reports.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms.
This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 5/8-5/15
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, May 10, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 10, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 5/8-5/14
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of RIVERDALE on THE CW - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, May 13, 2019
When a dancer is murdered in her Virginia home, investigators are hopeful they can crack the case. But after interviewing a series of suspects, detectives realize the case is much more complicated than previously thought. Could an unexpected tip lead them to an unlikely person? Andrea Canning reports.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms.
This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.