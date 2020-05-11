Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY on FOX - Thursday, May 21, 2020
Based on the U.K. hit show "Gogglebox," the all-new series takes viewers into the homes of celebrities and their families. The show offers fans a peek into the lives of their favorite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting to the week's most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television in the all-new "Episode 3" episode of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY airing Thursday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CWP-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
The hour-long reality series from Studio Lambert, offers fans a peek into the home lives of their favorite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting, along with their families, to the most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week. It's an insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critique of America's most popular and topical TV shows and news stories.
CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY is based on U.K. format from Studio Lambert, "Gogglebox," one of the most successful unscripted formats in the world. More than 35 countries produce the format. "Gogglebox" has been the highest-rated original show on Channel 4 in the U.K. since 2014 and has won many awards for best unscripted show, including BAFTA, Royal Television Society and National TV Awards.
CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY is produced by Studio Lambert. Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton, Tania Alexander, Tim Harcourt and Stephen Lambert serve as executive producers. The format and tape of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY is distributed internationally by All3Media International.
