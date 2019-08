Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 25, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Ninja vs. Juju and JERRY SPRINGER vs. Doug Flutie" - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Fortnite megastar, looks to upset NFL PRO BOWL Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and gaming enthusiast JuJu Smith-Schuster as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features legendary talk show host JERRY SPRINGER taking on former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Ninja vs. JuJuTeam Tyler "Ninja" Blevins - professional gamer; playing for Stack UPJessica I. Blevins - wifeJon C. Blevins - brotherChris M. Blevins - brotherJodi M. Blevins - sister-in-lawTeam JuJu Smith-Schuster - NFL wide receiver; playing for Meals on WheelsSammy Toa - motherBernadine Toa - auntJane Faatoalia - auntJohn Toa - uncleIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Jerry Springer vs. Doug FlutieTeam JERRY SPRINGER - talk show host; playing for Robert F. Kennedy Human RightsTodd Schultz - Jerry's sidekick for past 25 years on "The JERRY SPRINGER Show"Jimmy Sherlock - lead security on "The JERRY SPRINGER Show"Jason Brandstetter - head security on "The JERRY SPRINGER Show"Jenna Thibault - Jerry's executive assistantTeam Doug Flutie - former NFL quarterback; playing for The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for AutismDarren Paul Flutie - brotherAlexa Flutie-Sumner - daughterIan Michael Sumner - son-in-lawJennifer Marie Flutie - niece"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner, and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.