Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Jean realizes balancing a new job while trying to spend time with Jackie and Freddie might not be the best way manage her time, meanwhile Danny helps her to realize she needs to establish an adult relationship with them and set boundaries.

Guest starring is Ta'Rhonda Jones as Amy, Jason Sims-Prewitt as Bryce and Noah Bentley as Connor.

"New Car, New Job, New Jean" was written by Matt Goldman and directed by Pam Fryman.