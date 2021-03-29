Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Before Sharon leaves town, she and Jean decide to plan a trip to Vegas. Meanwhile, Celia and Freddie have a serious conversation about whether or not they want kids. (TV-PG, D)



Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon and Derrick Anthony KING as Nick.



"The Prime of Miss Jean Raines" was written by Allyson Philobos, Heather McNama and Nancy Nymanand, and directed by Pamela Fryman.



Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.



