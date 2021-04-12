Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 12, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Jean fears her family is drifting apart so she brings everyone together for a game night that doesn't go as planned.

Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon and Derrick Anthony KING as Nick.

"The Raines Games" was written by TOMMY Johnagin and Nicole Sun, and directed by Pamela Fryman.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.


