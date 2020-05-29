Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
THE BOYS ARE BACK - A chance discovery propels Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) deep undercover, and they soon find themselves at the heart of a notorious international crime family. After an action-packed sting results in the seizure of drug money worth a million pounds, Bishop and Pike set about tracing who the money belongs to, in an effort to thwart those responsible for an orchestrated drug drought, designed to strangle the market. Meanwhile, the Unit are under the watchful eye of the new 'by-the-book' Deputy Director, Richard Cockridge (Lee Ross). Directed by Diarmuid Goggins the episode was written by Nick Love. Original Airdate (6/10/20).
BULLETPROOF is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.
Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows partners Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, THE SON of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father's footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.
Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULETPROOF is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.
BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Human Traffic"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory"), Noel Clarke ("Brotherhood") and Ashley Walters ("Top Boy"). BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision
