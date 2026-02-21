Review: GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A true story often makes the for best stories and in FST’s newest production Grandma Gatewood Takes a Walk, we are treated to a story of a woman’s life as she reflects on what brought her to an achievement that made her famous. Grandma Gatewood, whose real name was Emma Gatewood, undertook an incredible adventure in 1955 when she became the first woman to hike the entire 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail solo. At the age of 67, she hiked equipped with a homemade knapsack, buying several pairs of ordinary sneakers (going through six of them in 146 days), a blanket, and a plastic shower curtain for weather protection. Surprisingly, she did not carry a sleeping bag, tent, compass, or a map. Instead, Grandma Gatewood relied on “the kindness of strangers” she met along the way and her own resourcefulness to navigate the trail from May to September.

Jean Tafler, portraying Grandma Gatewood, shares her life story in a way that makes her incredibly relatable. She engages directly with audience members, creating a conversational atmosphere that feels authentic and engaging. Tafler's performance brings Grandma Gatewood to life through her accent, facial expressions, and emotional range, making the experience truly relatable. It's as if Grandma Gatewood is right there in the room with you!

The only other interaction for Grandma, besides the audience, is Ryan Dunkin. He portrays many different characters, from Grandma's father to her husband, to her son, and even newspaper reporters! Duncan is incredibly talented, using simple props and varying his voice intonation to bring each character to life. It's fascinating to see how one actor can skillfully take on so many roles in a single performance, adding depth and richness to Grandma's story.

This is a heartwarming and truly inspiring tale that showcases the remarkable journey of a woman. With just a few wooden crates and simple props, the story unfolds to reveal the incredible hardships she faced with unwavering determination. Her resilience and strength in the face of challenges are nothing short of admirable and serve as a powerful reminder of the human spirit's capacity to triumph over adversity. This story is a true testament to the indomitable nature of the human soul and is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who hear it.

Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk is at FST’s Bowne’s Lab, which highlights new and unique plays, and a part of their Stage III’s productions. It will be playing through March 8th and tickets are available for Matinee and Evening shows at Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk - Florida Studio Theatre.

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

Need more Sarasota Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...