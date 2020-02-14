Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, March 6, 2020

"Vested Interests" - Jamie is under investigation after his police vest is found on a perp, and Frank debates whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (Ed Asner), whose home was invaded. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a hotel employee believed to be a suicide, and Erin asks Anthony to make a deal with a man who knows secrets about the current D.A., on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."





