Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLOOD & TREASURE on CBS - Tuesday, June 11, 2019

"The Brotherhood of Serapis" - An unlikely ally reveals to Lexi that an Egyptian official has files which could lead her to Farouk. But in order to get to the information, she must enlist Danny in a dangerous plan while lying to him about the source of her lead. Also, Farouk takes a risk to get back the items he stole from the Pyramids, which he needs in order to fund his operations, on BLOOD & TREASURE, Tuesday, June 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BLOOD & TREASURE is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr. Ana Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Ana. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may either be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artifacts. Danny and Lexi are assisted by Father Chuck, a childhood friend of Danny's who works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome. Their hunt draws the attention of Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, who wants Farouk brought to justice, but won't allow Danny and Lexi to break international laws in the process.





As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.