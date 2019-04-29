Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"Is It Desert or Dessert" - Dre has concerns about Jack and Diane spending the weekend with their friends' family in the desert. Meanwhile, Pops is forced to come to terms with how he treats women after he helps set Junior up on "black-ish," TUESDAY, MAY 14 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh, Brandon Routh as Banner Copeland, Mandell Maughan as Amy Copeland and August & Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Is It Desert or Dessert" was written and directed by Kenny Smith.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.
ABC's "black-ish" is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound.
