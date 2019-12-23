Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

"Hair Day" - Bow takes Diane to get her hair done at the salon and wants to spend this time together as a bonding opportunity, but Diane isn't having it. Diane is conflicted about relaxing her hair again and embarks on a hair journey with the help of Bow, Ruby and her hair stylist, Yaya (Jill Scott). Meanwhile, Dre and Junior compete to have the best barbecue on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring Jill Scott as Yaya.

"Hair Day" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Anya Adams.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.