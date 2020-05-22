Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Monday, May 25, 2020

AXIOS continues with a new episode MONDAY, MAY 25 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring its insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of industries including politics, technology and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping America.



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



This Memorial Day episode features:

Alex Karp, CEO and Co-founder of Palantir, a data analytics company

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Christina Paxson, President of Brown University

Acclaimed Science Fiction & Fantasy Authors Neil Gaiman, Lois Lowry, Nnedi Okorafor and Max Brooks



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

