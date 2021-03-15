Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX - Monday, March 22, 2021

Emmy-award winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas asks for viewers' help as she - alongside experts Paul Holes and Yodit Tewolde - breaks down three cases involving some of America's most dangerous fugitives. Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases. Follow along and see if you can help bring justice to victims in the all-new "Tamera Williams, Larry Chism, and Christopher Burns" episode of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED airing Monday, March 22 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AMW-102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of television's most iconic series, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED, returns to FOX with Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas as host. Returning at a time when technology looms large in the public consciousness, Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases from the show's new headquarters and consults with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals. Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format, in which crimes are reenacted by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now, pinpoint map-tracking that will take the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects, and social media that connect viewers to the AMERICA'S MOST WANTED team at lightning-fast speed. AMERICA'S MOST WANTED will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives and try to help law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases.

Among its many accomplishments, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED, since its original debut in 1996, has helped capture more than 1,186 criminals, including 17 on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. It also has reunited 43 missing children with their families.

AMERICA'S MOST WANTED is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente and James Bruce of XG Productions and Glenn Geller also serve as executive producers.