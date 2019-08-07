Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"LIVE RESULTS 2" 08/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:01PM) (Wednesday) : Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the semi-final round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save by using The AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Official App or going to NBC.com. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
NBC's summer sensation "America's Got Talent" returns on Tuesday, May 28 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and promises more fun, excitement and feel-good performances that America has come to love over 13 seasons.
Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the judges' panel along with Howie Mandel. Also joining the panel this year are two fresh faces - award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews, who made a big splash as host of the inaugural series "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year, joins as host for "America's Got Talent."
With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.
Season 13 winner Shin Lim dazzled audiences with his close-up magic and went on to win "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year. He will be headlining his own show, "Shin Lim: Limitless," this summer at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Season 12 winner, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, received the most votes ever for a finale show in "America's Got Talent" history and won viewers over with her incredible performances alongside puppets Oscar and Petunia. With her "AGT" win in hand, Farmer is currently touring around the country. Combined, these past two seasons have garnered nearly 5 billion views across social video platforms. In addition, "AGT" is the most subscribed Youtube channel for an American alternative television show with more than 10 million subscribers.
Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal, whose audition video was viewed more than 224 million times, followed up her win by releasing "Perfectly Imperfect," which became the top-selling EP of 2016. She has since released her debut album, "Just the Beginning," sold out her own headlining tour and opened for Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons on their 2018 summer tour.
Past "AGT" highlights include first-ever magician winner Mat Franco, who has been headlining his "Magic Reinvented Nightly" stage show at the LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas since 2015. Comedians Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face have both been headlining in Las Vegas since appearing as finalists on "AGT." Other fan favorites include season eight winner Kenichi Ebina, who dazzled audiences with his surreal, multimedia dance performances, and season seven winner Olate Dogs in 2012. Led by Richard Olate and son Nicholas, this high-energy, fast-paced dog act was an audience favorite filled with unbelievable pet tricks.
The second season of "America's Got Talent" also introduced audiences to the incredibly talented Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, singer and comedian from Dallas who has headlined in Las Vegas since 2007 and currently performs at the Mirage Hotel.
The "Got Talent" format, created by Simon Cowell and co-owned by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle globally, holds the Guinness World Record as the most successful reality TV format of all time, and has aired in 194 countries, with 72 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. More than 900 million people have watched "Got Talent" around the world. "Britain's Got Talent" holds the record as the U.K.'s most-watched show of this century and discovered global singing sensational Susan Boyle, who has sold 23 million records to date.
