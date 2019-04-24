Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, April 28, 2019
"215" - The "American Idol" finalists continue their journey in the competition, paying tribute to one of the world's most iconic bands, Queen. In this episode, each contestant will take on a song from the legendary Queen catalogue, before partnering up for classic movie duet performances. Helping to prepare the Top 8 to rock the stage is "American Idol" alumnus and GRAMMY®-nominated artist Adam Lambert, who acts as celebrity guest mentor. Since first appearing on "American Idol" in 2009, Lambert has gone on to release four albums, has appeared in numerous hit television series and is currently touring the U.S. with Queen. THE JOURNEY to find the next superstar continues SUNDAY, APRIL 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
After MAKING HISTORY last season as the first reality competition series on American television to allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, "American Idol" continues its simulcast once again in all time zones across the country. For this episode, viewers will be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote and on the "American Idol" app during the show. Results will be revealed at the end of the show in real time, across all time zones. The episode will be rebroadcast during its normal time slot on Sunday at 8:00-10:01 p.m. PDT on the West Coast.
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media's Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 4/29-5/3
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 4/26-5/3
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/29-5/3
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 4/29-5/3
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 4/26-5/3
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/27-5/3
After MAKING HISTORY last season as the first reality competition series on American television to allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, "American Idol" continues its simulcast once again in all time zones across the country. For this episode, viewers will be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote and on the "American Idol" app during the show. Results will be revealed at the end of the show in real time, across all time zones. The episode will be rebroadcast during its normal time slot on Sunday at 8:00-10:01 p.m. PDT on the West Coast.
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media's Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.