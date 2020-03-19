Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, March 23, 2020





"308 (Hollywood Week)" - "American Idol"'s Hollywood Week wraps MONDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, as contestants continue to vie for their chance at stardom. In the final episode of a tough Hollywood Week, Idol hopefuls battle it out with solo performances, showcasing their unique voices and star power in hopes of advancing to the next round of the competition, taking place at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. Tune in to see an unprecedented medical emergency, Katy lose it with the contestants and whether or not the remaining couple's love will survive the latest elimination. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.