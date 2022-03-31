Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 4, 2022
8:00-10:01 – AMERICAN IDOL: “508 (Showstopper/Final Judgement)” (508)
Following a competitive Hollywood Week, the search for the NEXT AMERICAN IDOL continues with the Showstoppers round. Taking the stage for their first time with a band, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it into the coveted Top 24. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the NEXT round.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
