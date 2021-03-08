Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Katie plays matchmaker by impersonating Oliver on his social media account to win over a girl. Meanwhile, Lonnie (Matt Shively) helps Greg dig up DIRT on his political rival. (TV-14, DL)

Guest starring is Holly Robinson Peete as Tami Gaines, Jake Choi as J.D., Jim Rash as Walker, Matt Shively as Lonnie Spears, Peyton Meyer as Trip and Evan O'Toole as Franklin.

"How Oliver Got His Groove Back" was written by Feraz Ozel and directed by Melissa Kosar.