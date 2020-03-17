Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
"The Battle for Second Breakfast" - Katie begins to feel like the third wheel when the topic at second breakfast starts revolving solely around Angela and Doris' new relationships. Meanwhile, Greg struggles with Anna-Kat's newfound independence on an all-new "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"The Battle for Second Breakfast" was written by Lauren Caltagirone and directed by Chris Koch
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
