Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Betty Jr. as Walter, Bobbi Charlton as Jackie and Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy (VO).

Mar. 22, 2021  
When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences ... again. ROME and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status. (TV-14)

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them.

In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

