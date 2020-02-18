Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020
"change of plans"- Eddie's sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls' night out, Maggie convinces Delilah to put herself out there on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 5 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Anna Akana as Dakota, Sprague Grayden as Lindsay Saville, Floriana Lima as Darcy and Parker Young as Miles.
The episode "change of plans" was written by DJ Nash and Michelle Liebel, and directed by Daisy Mayer.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, March 8, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Anna Akana as Dakota, Sprague Grayden as Lindsay Saville, Floriana Lima as Darcy and Parker Young as Miles.
The episode "change of plans" was written by DJ Nash and Michelle Liebel, and directed by Daisy Mayer.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.