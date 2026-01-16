GISELLE, THE NUTCRACKER and More Set for Los Angeles Ballet 20th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles Ballet has announced its 2025–2026 season, marking the company’s 20th anniversary and a significant milestone in its history as the longest-operating professional classical ballet company in Los Angeles.

The season includes a Balanchine tribute, a world premiere by Artistic Director Melissa Barak, an expanded holiday run of The Nutcracker, and the company’s debut at The Music Center.

Winter

20 YEARS OF LOS ANGELES BALLET

January 29–31, 2026 | The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The anniversary season begins with a triple bill celebrating the company’s past, present, and future. The program revisits Los Angeles Ballet’s first George Balanchine work with Rubies, features a return of Hans van Manen’s Frank Bridge Variations—which LAB was the first American ballet company to stage in the U.S.—and includes a world premiere by Melissa Barak set to music by American composer David Lawrence.

Rubies, choreographed by George Balanchine to music by Igor Stravinsky, is the jazz-inflected second movement of Balanchine’s Jewels, known for its neoclassical energy and bold musicality. Frank Bridge Variations, choreographed by Hans van Manen to music by Benjamin Britten, explores relationships and individuality through a series of sharply defined variations.

Spring

GISELLE

April 30–May 3, 2026 | Ahmanson Theatre, The Music Center

Spring 2026 marks Los Angeles Ballet’s Music Center debut with Giselle, one of the defining ballets of the Romantic era. Choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot with music by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness, following its heroine into the supernatural world of the Wilis and concluding with an enduring act of mercy.

Holiday

THE NUTCRACKER

Royce Hall at UCLA | December 12–14, 2025

Dolby Theatre, Hollywood | December 19–28, 2025

The season opens in December 2025 with an expanded schedule of The Nutcracker, commemorating 20 years of the production as a Los Angeles holiday tradition. Choreographed by Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary to music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production incorporates Southern California details—from Hancock Park and Big Bear to Venice Beach—while remaining rooted in the classic story. Performances at the Dolby Theatre will feature live music by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Gavriel Heine, including a performance on Christmas Eve.

Special Events

NUTCRACKER TEA

November 22–23, 2025 | Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Los Angeles Ballet’s annual holiday fundraiser returns with a family-oriented tea experience featuring excerpts from The Nutcracker, themed crafts, interactive activities, and appearances by characters from the ballet. Proceeds support the company’s outreach and education initiatives.

Outreach and Education

Los Angeles Ballet continues its community engagement through A Chance to Dance (ACTD), offering free classes, lectures, and demonstrations for participants of all ages and skill levels, and through Power of Performance (POP!), which provides free tickets to community organizations across Los Angeles County. To date, POP! has distributed nearly 200,000 tickets to more than 50 partner organizations.

Tickets and Subscriptions

Season subscriptions—including Opening Nights, Saturday Nights, and Choose Your Own packages—are available, with prices ranging from $69 to $346. Single tickets range from $38 to $131, with higher tiers for performances featuring a live orchestra. Discounts are available for students, seniors, educators, first responders, veterans, and active-duty service members, with special group rates also offered.

About Los Angeles Ballet

Founded in 2004, Los Angeles Ballet is known for staging classical and contemporary works, commissioning new ballets, and expanding access to dance through education and outreach programs. Led by Artistic Director Melissa Barak and Executive Director Julia Rivera, the company performs at venues including Royce Hall at UCLA, The Wallis, The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre, and the Dolby Theatre.