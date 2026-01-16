Music Theater Works Unveils CATS Cast And Creative Team

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of its 2026 season, CATS, running March 5 through March 29, 2026, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9501 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie.

Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production is directed and choreographed by Mandy Modic and music directed by Linda Madonia. The run will include a preview performance on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., with the official press opening on Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $19.50 to $106, with half-price tickets available for audience members ages 25 and under. Tickets may be purchased at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center at 847-673-6300. Memberships for the 2026 season are also available, and group discounts for parties of 10 or more may be arranged by contacting JRuffner@MusicTheaterWorks.org.

About the Production

Music Theater Works launches its 46th season with CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical. Set within a larger-than-life British flat, the production follows the Jellicle cats as they gather for their annual Jellicle Ball, where one cat will be chosen for a new life. Over the course of the evening, individual cats step forward to share their stories, including Rum Tum Tugger, Macavity, and Grizabella, whose journey anchors the musical’s themes of memory, identity, and belonging.

Cast

The cast of CATS features Ava Lane Stovall as Grizabella and Luther Lewis as Old Deuteronomy. The company also includes Nick Johnson as Mr. Mistoffelees and understudy for Munkustrap; Ethan Lupp as Rum Tum Tugger; Daniel Hurst as Munkustrap; Sterling Ford as Macavity, Plato, and Rumpus; Molly Bremer as Jellylorum; John Cardone as Bustopher Jones and Asparagus; Catherine Rodriguez O’Connor as Demeter; Danny Spagnuolo as Skimbleshanks; Emma Jean Eastlund as Bombalurina; Morgan Schoenecker as Jennyanydots; Alex Villaseñor as Mungojerrie; Madison Jaffe-Richter as Rumpleteazer; Irene Lo as Sillabub and understudy for Victoria; Tola Abitogum as Tumblebrutus and understudy for Skimbleshanks and Mungojerrie; Mikala Curless as Victoria; J’Nae Howard as Electra; Ciara Jarvis as Tantomile and understudy for Demeter; Albert Johnston as Coricopat and understudy for Rum Tum Tugger; Mia Hilt as Cassandra and understudy for Rumpleteazer; Emily Ann Brooks as Carbuckety and understudy for Jennyanydots and Jellylorum, also serving as dance captain; Alex Iaobucci as Pouncival and understudy for Macavity; Whitney Turner as Exotica and understudy for Bombalurina and Sillabub; and Raymond Cam Truong as Alonzo and understudy for Mr. Mistoffelees.

The offstage chorus includes Rachael Dec, Andrew John Baker, and Jake Elkins, each covering multiple ensemble and principal understudy tracks. Mai Hartwich serves as understudy for Grizabella.

Creative Team

The creative team includes Mandy Modic as director and choreographer and Linda Madonia as music director, with Alina Lowenstein serving as assistant music director and Jordan Beyeler as assistant choreographer. The production also features circus artistry by Danielle H. Gennaoui, violence choreography by Jay Donley, intimacy choreography by Amber Wuttke, dialect coaching by Kathy Logelin, and stage management by Rachel Rock.

Designers include Milo Bue for scenic design, Nga Sze Chan for props, kClare McKellaston for costumes, Adam Jezl-Sikorski for lighting, Anthony Churchill for media design, and Forrest Gregor as production sound engineer. The technical team also includes Kristen Brinati as wardrobe head, Melanie Saso as hair, wig, and makeup lead, and Jackson Mikkelsen as head electrician and light board programmer. Casting is by Keely Vasquez, with production management by Chris Chase, company management by Katie Meine, and producing artistic direction by Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc.

Special Events and Accessibility

Post-show discussions will be held following the 2:00 p.m. performances on Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, March 15, led by musical theatre historian Thomas M. Shea. These discussions are free with a performance ticket.

Binny’s Broadway Lounge will be available to donors and season subscribers before the performance and during intermission on Saturday, March 7, opening at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 14, opening at 1:00 p.m. The lounge is sponsored by Binny’s Beverage Depot and is located on the second floor of the North Shore Center.

The Saturday, March 21 performance at 7:30 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.