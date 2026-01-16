McCarter Theatre Partners With Woo Ri Mart Around KIM’S CONVENIENCE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

McCarter Theatre has announced a community partnership with Woo Ri Mart in conjunction with its upcoming production of Kim’s Convenience, running January 23 through February 15 at the Berlind Theatre.

The collaboration is designed to foster cultural exchange and deepen local engagement around Kim’s Convenience, the stage play by Ins Choi that later inspired the hit Kim's Convenience series. Set in a Korean Canadian family’s neighborhood convenience store, the play explores generational conflict, cultural identity, and change within a close-knit community.

“This is our first time partnering with McCarter Theatre, and we couldn't be more excited — especially around a play that highlights Korean culture, community, and family,” said David Lee, owner of Woo Ri Mart.

“This partnership offers an opportunity to connect with a new community partner and broaden McCarter's reach,” said Debbie Bisno of McCarter Theatre. “We're thrilled to celebrate the rich culture and stories that Kim's Convenience brings to life.”

As part of the partnership, McCarter’s lobby will be transformed into a pop-up convenience store–style bar inspired by the Regent Park neighborhood of Toronto, the hometown of playwright Ins Choi. Audience members arriving early will be able to purchase Canadian lagers, Woo Ri Mart snacks, and Asian grab-and-go treats, with offerings available for all ages.

The collaboration also includes cross-promotional incentives. Ticket holders for Kim’s Convenience will receive 10% off purchases at Woo Ri Mart with proof of ticket, and special partner discount codes will be available for McCarter performances. Additional details are available through the McCarter Theatre Box Office.

Kim’s Convenience will be presented at McCarter’s Berlind Theatre from January 23 through February 15.