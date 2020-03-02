Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 19, 2020
"mothers and daughters"- Eddie becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly and Delilah both take on planning a baby shower for Regina as Eve gives her and Rome shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie's new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Romy Rosemont as Shelly, Sprague Grayden as Lindsay Saville, Ebboney Wilson as Eve, Floriana Lima as Darcy, Melora Hardin as Patricia, Parker Young as Miles, Betsy Brandt as Colleen Stewart and Olivia Steele Falconer as Alex Stewart.
The episode "mothers and daughters" was written by Tucker Cawley and Mimi Won Techentin, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
