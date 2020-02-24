Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 12, 2020
"one year later"- It's the one-year anniversary of Jon's death and everyone reflects on how much their lives have changed over the last year. But for Eddie, his dream opens up a new mystery on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Floriana Lima as Darcy, Stephi Chin-Salvo as Becky, Brenda M. Crichlow as Dr. Noth and Olivia Steele Falconer as Alex Stewart.
The episode "one year later" was written by David Marshall Grant and Julia Cohen, and directed by Rebecca Asher.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
