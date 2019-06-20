Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, June 21, 2019
Just days after Carolyn Warmus, who murdered her lover's wife and drew comparisons to the film "Fatal Attraction," received parole in New York, "20/20" reports on the crimes of Diane Downs, whose motive to kill may also have been fueled by an affair and is up for parole next year, hoping to soon walk free. Diane's infatuation with a married man, who said he had no interest in being a father to anyone's children, was the possible motive behind why she shot her three young children in her car, seriously injuring two and killing one. Diane captured the nation's attention as the story made headlines and became a bestselling book and a two-part TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, both titled "Small Sacrifices." Now, 36 years after that tragic day, Diane's youngest child, Becky Babcock, who was born while Diane was incarcerated and adopted by another family, speaks to "20/20." In the two-hour "20/20" documentary, Becky opens up about her adoption, learning the truth about her mother, letters from her mother in prison and life now, including raising her teenage son. "20/20" airs Friday, June 21 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The "20/20" documentary event features interviews with Doug Welch, lead investigator on the case; Wayne Seifer, ex-husband of one of Diane's fellow inmates, who housed Diane when she escaped from the Oregon Women's Correctional Center in 1987; Loren Glover, detective with the Oregon State Police when Diane escaped; Steven Wilhite, surgeon on call the night Diane brought her children into the hospital; Anne Jaeger, former anchor at KEZI, an ABC News affiliate, who covered the case and interviewed Diane just before her arrest; Jim Pex, former criminalist with the Oregon State Police Crime Detection Lab, who assisted in the investigation; and more. The documentary also features footage from the ABC News archives, including an interview with "Small Sacrifices" author Ann Rule, who passed away in 2015. On May 19, 1983, Diane arrived at an emergency room in Springfield, Oregon, claiming that a man flagged her down in the middle of an isolated road and shot her children through the window. As the days went by, Diane's demeanor raised red flags as she was seen giggling and smiling while discussing the shooting. After uncovering the possible motive, police arrested her on the basis of significant forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony from her 9-year-old daughter, Christie. During Diane's trial Christie took the witness stand, following months of physical and emotional therapy, and testified that her mom was the shooter. Diane was found guilty, was diagnosed with three personality disorders and sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years. She was denied parole in 2008 and 2010, and maintains her innocence. She will be up for parole again in 2020. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 3/22/19)
