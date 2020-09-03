Scoop: Coming Up on The CW's ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, September 5, 2020

The shows air Saturday morning.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD411 - The Driest Place on EarthThe Atacama Desert in northern Chile is known as the highest and driest desert in the world, and it's also home to some of the rarest wildlife on the planet. Jack wants to explore it all...from colorful flamingos to rare cats and even a newly discovered species. This is one adventure you won't want to miss!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD803 - Rhinos of ZululandJourney into the bush in South Africa's Zululand with Jack, Kathaleen, and Zulu Nyala's rangers as they encounter rhinos on foot and see the tactics rangers are using to wage war against poaching.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD419 - Jungle CruiseJungle Jack's taking a Jungle Cruise through the Amazon as he searches for elusive pink river dolphins. But, along the way, Jack gets a lot more than he bargained for... from a sloth to giant river otters and even anacondas! This is one adventure you won't want to miss.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL323 - Made In The ShadeLandscape designer Cricket Beauregard reveals her plan to improve the front yard while fence contractor Mark Bushway installs a custom PVC fence and arbor to give some separation to the back yard. Homeowner Malcolm Faulds helps Tom build a sliding barn door using salvaged antique wood from the attic. At a local nursery, horticulturist Laurie Sullivan shows Roger and Malcolm alternatives to the usual, run-of-the-mill shade plants. Later, back at the house, Roger installs the dormant plants, which will survive well over the winter.

JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD110 - The King Of The Serengeti:On the Serengeti plains of Africa, the lion king reigns supreme. To create a new pride of their own, the mighty lions will risk everything. In the dry season, it's a struggle to find enough food. A mother lioness takes on mother nature to hunt for her baby cubs.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?201 - Luxury TreehousesHost Alie Ward shows us: The man making mansions in the trees. The new art form of lighting your fingertips. The Drinkable Book that filters dirty water. And, the Penguin Chick Bot that is giving researchers a new view into the penguin world.

8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

RATING - TVG, 13-16