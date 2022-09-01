Scoop: Coming Up on Rebroadcasts of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

8:00-8:30 p.m. - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: "Step Class" (109)Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two DON'T see eye to eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an "eat-off" to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret. (TV-PG, L) OAD: 2/22/22)"Step Class" was written by Joya McCrory and directed by Shahrzad Davani.8:30-9:00 p.m. - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: "Open House" (110)It's Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara's daughter's visit creates a commotion in more ways than one. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 3/22/22)"Open House" was written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Jen Celotta.9:00-9:31 p.m. - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: "Desking" (111)When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the TEACHERS band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. JOHNSON provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the TEACHERS finally meet Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students "desking." (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 3/29/22)"Desking" was written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Melissa Kosar.9:31-10:00 p.m. - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: "Ava vs. Superintendent" (112)With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the Superintendent. However, their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava. Meanwhile, Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn't agree with her blackmail idea. (TV-PG) (OAD: 4/5/22)"Ava vs. Superintendent" was written by Brittani Nichols and directed by Matthew Cherry.Guest Starring is William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, Reginald C. Hayes as Superintendent Collins and Shirley Jordan as Delisha Sloss.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

