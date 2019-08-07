Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - 8/12 & 8/13
"602A" - It's the first rose ceremony of the season and the drama is already ratcheted up! Two very different men - Blake and Dylan - have their hearts set on handing their rose to Hannah G., but who will offer it to her and will she accept? The disappointed suitor must in turn decide between two women he has left hanging. The chess game continues when Chris drops a bomb in Paradise, choosing a shocked beauty over the blindsided woman with whom he has been keeping company on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, AUG. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The nine women who survive the rose ceremony are excited to hand out the roses this week and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of new men on the beach. The nine men already in Paradise are not so enthusiastic as they try to protect their ladies from the self-proclaimed mayor of Paradise. This confident guy immediately zeroes in on Hannah G. Meanwhile, how will Clay deal with Nicole being a hot commodity?
Cam is already hot in pursuit of Caelynn, the object of his affection, when a dashing newcomer who makes all the ladies weak-kneed sweeps into Paradise and sweeps her off her feet.
Hannah G. once again feels the push and pull between Dylan and Blake, but one man's world will crumble as the other one steals her away. The two have a dramatic face-off on the beach that infuriates everyone in Paradise.
"602B" - Explosive confrontations and shocking secrets mark this episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hannah G. has a stunning revelation to share with one of her suitors that may topple their relationship. Demi is having difficulty moving forward with Derek and shares the feelings she still has for a woman back home. How will this disclosure affect their future?
Caelynn has some moves of her own to make with Cam and a Paradise newcomer vying for her attention. But her plans change when another man returns to Paradise with a date card and she wants to be the object of his affection. Can she trust this former bad boy? Or will she make the same mistake twice?
Another suave newcomer provides a powerful temptation for Nicole, who is already being pursued by Clay. But will this gentle giant be able to assert himself and change Nicole's mind about this sexy new enticement? As the ladies get ready to hand out the roses, the most vulnerable men plan to pull out all the stops at the cocktail party. Clay and his new rival are headed for a combustible face-off. Will the situation explode or will someone back down?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
The nine women who survive the rose ceremony are excited to hand out the roses this week and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of new men on the beach. The nine men already in Paradise are not so enthusiastic as they try to protect their ladies from the self-proclaimed mayor of Paradise. This confident guy immediately zeroes in on Hannah G. Meanwhile, how will Clay deal with Nicole being a hot commodity?
Cam is already hot in pursuit of Caelynn, the object of his affection, when a dashing newcomer who makes all the ladies weak-kneed sweeps into Paradise and sweeps her off her feet.
Hannah G. once again feels the push and pull between Dylan and Blake, but one man's world will crumble as the other one steals her away. The two have a dramatic face-off on the beach that infuriates everyone in Paradise.
"602B" - Explosive confrontations and shocking secrets mark this episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hannah G. has a stunning revelation to share with one of her suitors that may topple their relationship. Demi is having difficulty moving forward with Derek and shares the feelings she still has for a woman back home. How will this disclosure affect their future?
Caelynn has some moves of her own to make with Cam and a Paradise newcomer vying for her attention. But her plans change when another man returns to Paradise with a date card and she wants to be the object of his affection. Can she trust this former bad boy? Or will she make the same mistake twice?
Another suave newcomer provides a powerful temptation for Nicole, who is already being pursued by Clay. But will this gentle giant be able to assert himself and change Nicole's mind about this sexy new enticement? As the ladies get ready to hand out the roses, the most vulnerable men plan to pull out all the stops at the cocktail party. Clay and his new rival are headed for a combustible face-off. Will the situation explode or will someone back down?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.