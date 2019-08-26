Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Friday, September 6, 2019

For the first time in MASTERCHEF history, the Top Six chef-testants travel across the pond to London for a culinary experience they will never forget. Once there, the remaining six chefs face the ultimate challenge of feeding 36 diners, including the judges and Gordon's family, at his flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. After they are split into two teams, the chefs have 45 minutes to cook and serve their appetizers and another 45 minutes to cook and serve their entrees to their hungry guests. Watch the pressure in THE KITCHEN intensify as two of the Top Six chefs face elimination in the "London Calling - Pt. 1" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Friday, Sept. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1022) (TV-14 L)

Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television's No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20.

This season, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich take the series to new heights and across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The home cooks will face a series of challenges including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding reception and feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway. Additionally, and for the first time ever, the series will take over dinner service at Gordon's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF and the $250,000 grand prize.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories