Scoop: Coming Up on MALIKA THE LION QUEEN on FOX - Sunday, April 4, 2021

Narrated by Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett, all-new wildlife special MALIKA THE LION QUEEN follows a powerful pride of lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

Exploring the exhilarating and harrowing life of lioness Malika, the special takes viewers on an educational exploration about the true queens and leaders in the LION KINGDOM in the all-new, two-hour special "MALIKA THE LION QUEEN" airing Sunday, April 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2116) (TV-TBD).

Watch a trailer here: