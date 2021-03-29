Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on MALIKA THE LION QUEEN on FOX - Sunday, April 4, 2021

Angela Bassett narrates the all-new two-hour wildlife special.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on MALIKA THE LION QUEEN on FOX - Sunday, April 4, 2021 Narrated by Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett, all-new wildlife special MALIKA THE LION QUEEN follows a powerful pride of lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

Exploring the exhilarating and harrowing life of lioness Malika, the special takes viewers on an educational exploration about the true queens and leaders in the LION KINGDOM in the all-new, two-hour special "MALIKA THE LION QUEEN" airing Sunday, April 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2116) (TV-TBD).

Watch a trailer here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Disney Plus Announces Cast for OBI-WAN KENOBI Photo

Disney Plus Announces Cast for OBI-WAN KENOBI

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX


From This Author TV Scoop