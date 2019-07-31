Scoop: Coming Up on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 7/31-8/30
Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.
In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.
Wednesday, July 31: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
**Thursday, August 1: Guests include Ben Barnes with musical guest Badflower and guest Rory Culkin. (OAD 2/28/19)
**Friday, August 2: Guests include Pablo Schreiber with musical guest Robert DeLong and guest Madeline Brewer. (OAD 3/20/19)
**Monday, August 5: Guests include Bridget Moynahan with musical guest Rayland Baxter and guest Leven Rambin (OAD 4/1/19)
**Tuesday, August 6: Guests include Natalie Morales with musical guest HÆLOS and guest Grace Van Dien (OAD 3/27/19)
**Wednesday, August 7: Guests include Anna Chlumsky with musical guest Robert Delong and guest King Keraun. (OAD 5/2/19)
**Thursday, August 8: Guests include Pam Grier with musical guest Ex Hex and guest Sarah Goldberg (OAD 5/6/19)
**Friday, August 9: Guests include Lance Reddick with musical guest Mattiel and guest Mike Moh (OAD 5/16/19)
**Monday, August 12: Guests include Anna Chlumsky with musical guest Robert Delong and guest King Keraun. (OAD 5/2/19)
**Tuesday, August 13: Guests include Ben Barnes with musical guest Badflower and guest Rory Culkin. (OAD 2/28/19)
**Wednesday, August 14: Guests include Bridget Moynahan with musical guest Rayland Baxter and guest Leven Rambin (OAD 4/1/19)
**Thursday, August 15: Guests include Natalie Morales with musical guest HÆLOS and guest Grace Van Dien (OAD 3/27/19)
**Friday, August 16: A Look Back at 2000 Episodes of Last Call. (OAD 5/24/19)
**Monday, August 19: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
**Tuesday, August 20: Guests include Jameela Jamil and Rupert Grint, with musical guest William Elliott Whitmore and guest Joey King. (OAD 9/27/18)
**Wednesday, August 21: Guests include Rhys Darby with musical guest Drab Majesty and guest Rhett & Link. (OAD 9/17/19)
**Thursday, August 22: Guests include Michel Gondry with musical guest Deafheaven and guest Shannon Purser. (OAD 9/13/18)
**Friday, August 23: Guests include Sanaa Lathan with musical guest Jaime Wyatt and guest Science Fair. (OAD 9/12/18)
**Monday, August 26: Guests include Jane Levy with musical guest American Aquarium and guest Carly Craig. (OAD 9/10/18)
**Tuesday, August 27: Guests include Eliza Coupe with musical guest Aurora and guests Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine (OAD 2/27/19)
**Wednesday, August 28: Guests include Logan Browning with musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Jharrel Jerome. (OAD 5/22/19)
**Thursday, August 29: Guests include Charlie Hunnam and RamI Malek with musical guest Amen Dunes and guest Lana Condor. (OAD 9/5/18)
**Friday, August 30: Guests include Bill Pullman with musical guest Talos and guest Vir Das. (OAD 4/29/19)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
